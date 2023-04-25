(WYTV) – If you’re not a fan of intense workouts, there are other ways to stay in shape and keep healthy such as just going for a walk. Make it as brisk as you can and don’t slouch.

Simply walking at a quicker pace for just 30 minutes a day, five days a week could really help reduce the risk for heart disease. You can walk almost anywhere. And grab a good pair of shoes.

“Walking or really an aerobic activity helps makes the heart a bit more efficient. As you’re improving fitness or improving your ability to tolerate a specific load, your heart becomes more effective with each contractility or each heart pump that it provides for that type of exercise,” said Dr. Tamanna Singh, a physician with the Cleveland Clinic.

Your time and distance depend on your goals. Not moving fast now? Then work up to that quicker 30 minutes a day. And walking with a buddy sometimes helps or walk your dog. It also helps to listen to music or a podcast.