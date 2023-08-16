(WYTV)- The first day of school is coming up soon for many of our children. It’s time now to think about how to get them up in the morning if it’s been a summer of sleep-ins.

If a child’s wake-up time is a lot different than when school starts, this change over time is even more important. And we mean to start now and waste no time getting the kids adjusted.

“So it’s important to start that transition early so there’s not a big jump for whenever you get back to going to school and there’s not going to be that whiplash where you’re kind of real tired maybe for the first few weeks of school,” said Dr. Brian Chen of the Cleveland Clinic.

You don’t want your child dealing with sleep deprivation, making it harder for him to concentrate in class. It can also affect her energy level and performance in sports.

And every child is different but keep this in mind: watch sugary drinks during the day and heavy meals too late at night, they make it harder to fall asleep.

If your child’s sleep schedule doesn’t seem to be improving with time, call the pediatrician for some advice.