(WYTV)- Sunny days are in short supply here in northeastern Ohio winter.

Are you getting enough Vitamin D?

You may have a Vitamin D deficiency, and a simple blood test can tell. The signs include fatigue, pain, muscle weakness and mood changes, and one more thing.

“Vitamin D is really essential, especially when we’re talking about bone density. It works really well with calcium. A lot of times what happens is, if we’re not getting enough calcium in our diets, the body actually will decrease the calcium stores. So Vitamin D kind of helps maintain those calcium stores to keep our bones nice and strong. a lot of research actually does support that vitamin d helps with overall mood,” said Beth Czerwony of the Cleveland Clinic.

Certain foods contain Vitamin D: salmon, tuna, mackerel and sardines as well as mushrooms, egg yolks and milk. Your doctor may recommend a Vitamin D supplement

And if you’re going to take one, take it with your heaviest meal of the day because it is a fat-soluble vitamin, your body stores it more easily.