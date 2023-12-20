(WYTV)- Your body needs Vitamin D, a nutrient to keep your bones healthy and strong.

It also supports your immune system your nervous system and your muscles, it does a lot.

Direct sunlight on your skin produces Vitamin D. Here in northeastern Ohio, that can be a problem in the wintertime. The cloudy days are shorter, and you spend more time indoors.

But the sun isn’t the only source of Vitamin D.

“There are many foods that have Vitamin D. Foods also are fortified with it, such as cereals, orange juices, and milk have Vitamin D. If you get enough from your sources, such as even eating fish such as tuna or salmon, that’s an adequate source,” said Dr. Jesse Bracamonte of the Mayo Clinic.

If you don’t think you’re getting enough, you can take a low-dose vitamin D supplement. It can come alone in a pill and you can also usually find it in a general multivitamin. Take the supplement in the morning with food.

And if you’re concerned that you’re not getting enough vitamin D, ask your doctor for a simple blood test to check your Vitamin D levels.