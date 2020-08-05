Len Rome’s Local Health: Visiting grandparents

Make sure to take extra precautions to keep your grandparents safe

(WYTV) – Grandma and grandpa could use a visit, but the coronavirus has forced us to keep our distance.

Older people are at higher risk for getting the virus.

Before heading out to see them, look to your own health first; make sure you are feeling okay.

Time spent with grandparents can benefit everyone emotionally, but your visit will need extra steps to keep them safe.

“It’s still a visit, but a different visit where the solid core guidelines of frequent hand washing, hand sanitation with alcohol-based preps, safe measures with social distancing, so at least six feet away, wearing masks I think absolutely key,” said Dr. Ardeshir Hashmi, Cleveland Clinic physician.

When stopping by a nursing home or assisted living center, you’ll want to check and follow all the social distancing and mask requirements.

If you’re traveling out of town to visit grandparents, be aware of any restrictions in that particular city or state.