(WYTV)- If you went out for the evening and woke up with a sudden bad tummy, you might have viral gastroenteritis.

That’s the broad term for an infection in the intestines, the “stomach flu.”

For most of us, it’s a few days of feeling unwell.

You may experience nausea and vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. If you are feeling these symptoms, drink lots of fluids and follow a bland diet.

“If you can’t keep water down, after 24 hours, it’s important to seek help. If you are able to keep some things down, but your symptoms persist after 48 to 72 hours, it’s also a wise idea to seek help from a medical professional,” said Dr. J Sheree Allen of the Mayo Clinic.

Your diet at first should be crackers or broth or flavored water. For the first couple of days, you may not feel like eating or drinking, and you might feel very tired. Set a timer on your phone to remind yourself it’s time to try to eat something, or at least, drink something to remain hydrated.

Something called a norovirus brings on gastroenteritis…it’s highly contagious, spread person to person or by contaminated food or water or by touching contaminated surfaces.