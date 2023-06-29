(WYTV)- Have you heard of vasculitis?

It can occur in children and adults. Vasculitis is rare and it’s really an umbrella term for a group of conditions.

And they all have to do with your blood. Yes, we can treat it, vasculitis has to do with the inflammation of your blood vessels. Here’s how it starts.

“White blood cells, which normally are circulating in the body and protect us from infection, become misdirected. and they actually invade and target the walls of blood vessels,” said Kenneth Warrington, Rheumatology M.D.

We do not understand what causes vasculitis but, in some cases, it might be genetic. Also, an infection, cancer, an immune disorder, or a reaction to certain medications could trigger it. The inflammation causes blood vessels to thicken and restrict blood flow, damaging organs and tissue.

You could lose your sight, or lose your kidneys. The first symptoms can be vague, you don’t feel good, and you start to lose weight.

And it goes from there, the treatment targets the immune system and reduces inflammation, that’s corticosteroids, such as prednisone, the most common drug for vasculitis