(WYTV)- We have a strange one for you this morning.

You’ve been feeling tired, lost a little weight, and had some muscle aches and pains, and your doctor can’t tell what’s wrong.

It could be early signs of something called vasculitis, or blood vessel problems that can go undiagnosed for years. And one type is called Takayasu’s arteritis, the blood vessels become inflamed.

It involves the aorta, that’s the largest artery in the body, and its main branches. Takayasu’s arteritis is an autoimmune disease, the body attacking itself.

“Autoimmune diseases can be difficult to diagnose, but certainly need to be considered. so that, again, treatment can be started before there is progressive damage from the conditions,” said Kenneth Warrington of the Mayo Clinic.

The inflammation causes the arteries to narrow or

thicken. It can weaken blood vessel walls and bring on an aneurysm, a stroke or heart failure is next. We can treat Takayasu’s arteritis, like many other forms of vasculitis, with drugs, such as prednisone. But we have to do it quickly.

Early detection is critical, but with a long list of symptoms similar to many other health issues, getting to that diagnosis may not be easy.