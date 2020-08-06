Len Rome’s Local Health: Vaping

E-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is the addictive chemical that keeps people coming back for more

(WYTV) – Remember the big health problem we all worried about before the coronavirus? Vaping was the big issue.

It still is, for some people. The World Health Organization says electronic cigarettes may actually increase your risk of picking up the coronavirus infection.

E-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is the addictive chemical that keeps people coming back for more.

So how do you quit?

“That will include counseling, of course; a lot of education and maybe nicotine replacement and also all the medications to help someone deal with the nicotine addiction,” said Dr. Humberto Choi at The Cleveland Clinic.

Some recent studies show that people who try to use electronic cigarettes to quit smoking, never really quit, they just continue to use a different nicotine product.

Smoking is, of course, habit-forming, so replacing your smoking habit with another, healthier, habit can help.