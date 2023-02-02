(WYTV)- Can’t kick the habit?

First thing in the morning, you reach for a smoke? A recent survey found teenagers do it, too, with an e-cigarette.

Kids are vulnerable to nicotine addiction and may not even realize how much nicotine waits in certain vaping products.

“The concentration, the amount of nicotine that you can find in a vape can be very high, and sometimes people may not be aware of that because the device can be very small so they don’t appear to be a lot, but the concentration can be high. So sometimes one small vaping device can contain as much or sometimes even more nicotine than a full pack of cigarettes,” said Dr. Humberto Choi of the Cleveland Clinic.

When it comes to the lungs, vaping can cause inflammation and irritation and it can also make asthma or any other existing lung problems worse.

We still don’t know much about vaping’s long term effects. But moms and dads should openly discuss the potential consequences of vaping with their children.