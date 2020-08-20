Len Rome’s Local Health: Vaccines

It may be a good idea to take your child in for a flu shot

(WYTV) – Got your child’s mask ready for school? Maybe a little hand sanitizer gel in her pocket? Now how about those vaccines?

No, not the coronavirus — since we don’t have that yet.

As summer vacation ends, you may be preparing for your child’s back-to-school physical and August is National Immunization Awareness Month.

Doctors say it’s vital to stay on track with the usual vaccines.

“It’s really important that we don’t get behind on our routine vaccines and create a different problem, vaccine-preventable illnesses,” said Dr. Skyler Kalady, from the Cleveland Clinic. “At the same time, where we’re adamantly waiting for a safe COVID vaccine to come through, it reminds us how critical that vaccines are in keeping our patients and our community safe.”

You’ll want to protect your children and yourself from serious diseases such as measles and whooping cough.

Remember, the standard flu has symptoms similar to the coronavirus, including fever, cough and chest congestion. Get a flu shot and be prepared to take a coronavirus test to tell the difference if you’re not sure your child is up-to-date.