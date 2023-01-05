(WYTV)- Ask people about their resolutions for the new year and you may find personal health on the list.

Beyond diet and exercise, the new year is a good calendar reminder to update adult vaccinations.

Whether you want to protect yourself from the flu or the latest coronavirus variant, or maybe it’s pneumonia, shingles or tetanus, staying up to date on your immunizations is a great way to protect your health.

“It’s worthwhile having that conversation with your primary care team because we might change depending on conditions that you have and potentially even the age at which you would receive that,” said Dr. John Presutti of the Mayo Clinic.

Pneumonia can be life-threatening when fluid fills the lungs’ air sacs. Doctors recommend a vaccination for those 65 and older.

Shingles is the virus that gave you chickenpox as a kid, it’s still in your body and adults over 50 should get protection in a vaccine. A bacterial infection can bring on tetanus.

The Tdap vaccine is recommended every ten years to protect against diphtheria and pertussis.

If you’re a new parent or a new grandparent, then you should be get the updated pertussis vaccine to decrease the risk of giving pertussis to the newborn baby.