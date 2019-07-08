Len Rome’s Local Health: UV Protection

(WYTV) – We tend to slather on the sunscreen in the summer sun, but don’t forget to protect your eyes as well.

The easiest way to do that is to wear sunglasses, but having tinted glasses is not enough. You need your glasses to protect your eyes from ultraviolet light.

Dr. Amy Kassouf of the Cleveland Clinic says, “They need to actually cover UV. They need to say 100% UV spectrum, because the backs of your eyes can actually be damaged, and you can get melanomas and things in your eyes.”

Wrap around sunglasses are best because they protect around the ‘crow’s feet’ area outside the eyes.

The area around the eyes has especially thin skin, which is very sensitive to sun and is prone to aging faster than other areas.

Keep in mind that you don’t want to get sunscreen in your eyes.