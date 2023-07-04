(WYTV)- We know that ultraviolet light from the sun or in a tanning bed can increase your skin cancer risk.

But what about UV light from lamps that are used to dry your nails at the salon?

A recent study looked into these lamps and the UV rays they shine on your skin after a nail gel treatment. Should you worry if you have this done all the time?

“The research tells us that the ultraviolet light from these boxes causes DNA damage in the cells, just like ultraviolet light from the sun. What we don’t yet know is how that translates into individual people and how much of an increased risk of skin cancer you get from using those ultraviolet light boxes,” said Dr. Melissa Piliang.

Take precautions, for example, apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 to your hands about 20 minutes before a nail appointment. You can also wear custom gloves, which are made from a UV-resistant material and have holes at the fingertips for your nails.

Protect your hands and you’re helping prevent premature aging. Check your skin and bring up anything suspicious to a dermatologist.