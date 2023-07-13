(WYTV) — We want to talk about a common condition that many women might not know they have: uterine fibroids. Those are non-cancerous growths in and on the uterus.

Let’s show you an easy way doctors can eliminate them and make sure the woman can still give birth someday.

No hysterectomy here at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Instead, the doctors use X-ray images to guide them with just a tiny pinhole incision. They plug up the blood supply to the fibroids, and the patient goes home with a bandaid and few side effects.

“They have better outcomes, quicker recovery, less risk of complications and it’s even more cost-effective than open and traditional ways of treatment,” said Dr. Mina Makary with Wexner Medical Center.

The Ohio State University has set up a uterine fibroid clinic for this procedure. It’s another option, a solution for a very common issue. Now women have a choice beyond a hysterectomy.

Any woman dealing with uterine fibroids should ask questions about all her treatment options, both surgical and non-invasive to help her make an informed decision that best meets her needs.