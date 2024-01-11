(WYTV)- Ultra-processed foods, frozen meals, and packaged snacks, are tempting to reach for if you’re in a hurry.

But are they harming your health?

Researchers say yes, and that there is a connection between our mood and the foods that we eat. What we eat is a daily investment in how we feel.

If one follows the other, does one cause the other? That’s the question now.

“While there is a link between depression and ultra-processed foods, we can’t say that there is a causal link. people who are depressed may reach for ultra-processed food because they are comforting and convenient. When you are feeling depressed, you may not have the energy to shop, prepare or cook food,” said Dr. Susan Albers of the Cleveland Clinic.

Ultra-processed foods trigger the release of dopamine into the brain, which makes you feel good. It’s also why we tend to crave them.

If you want to cut back on ultra-processed foods, try swapping out packaged snacks for fruits, nuts, or seeds. Read labels before you buy.

If what you want has ingredients you can’t pronounce, it’s best to avoid them.