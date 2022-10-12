(WYTV)- For many of us, the go to diet when we’re on the run is too often ultra-processed food.

We’re going to sacrifice nutrition for convenience.

But what is ultra-processed food? Take a walk down any grocery aisle, and you’ll likely see plenty of it.

Think of food in three simple categories.

Unprocessed: whole foods include fresh fruit and vegetables, rice, meat and eggs.

Processed Food: covers a wide range and includes cheeses, canned vegetables with added salt, canned fruit with added sugar and meat preserved with salt.

The ultraprocessed foods can have added colors, sugars, salts and reservatives that bring no nutritional value to the table.

Others might be snack cakes, chicken nuggets, soda, chips, frozen dinners…convenient and good tasting? Yes. Nutritious? Not so much.

“These foods probably don’t represent whole types of foods. they probably have a different appearance, and an example might be a cheese curl,” said Kate Zeratsky of the Mayo Clinic.

If you need a further damper, a recent study found that a diet high in ultra-processed food raises the risk of colorectal cancer in men…not to mention cardiovascular disease in men and women.