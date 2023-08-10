(WYTV)- We are seeing more evidence each day that shows ultra-processed foods are not only unhealthy but that they can also increase the risk of certain cancers.

And in America, doctors say we eat entirely too much of it.

The average American diet is more than half, 63%, ultra-processed foods. Vegetables make up only 12% of the average diet, and half of those are processed. We believe we can link ultra-processed foods to colorectal, ovarian, and breast cancer.

“Studies are showing us that not only do the ultra-processed foods increase the risk of cancer, but that after a cancer diagnosis, such foods increase the risk of dying,” said Dr. Dawn Mussallem.

What qualifies as ultra-processed food? Things in a package such as crackers and pastries, cupcakes and muffins, processed meat, plus chemicals and additives you can’t bring into your own kitchen any other way.

The occasional cracker or cupcake won’t kill you, of course, nor the hot dog or salami.

But add plenty of fruits and vegetables to your diet, whole grains, nuts, and seeds for the best health.