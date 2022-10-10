(WYTV)- Diabetes comes in three forms: Type 1, Type 2 and gestational, the last can come on during a pregnancy and go away once the baby is born.

Those with Type 1 diabetes don’t produce enough insulin and may need to take insulin daily. Most people with diabetes have Type 2.

Obesity, a family history and a poor diet are among your risk factors, and complications from Type 2 diabetes can include heart disease, kidney disease and other issues. It’s really excess sugar and eating a balanced diet may help.

It’s balanced in terms of nutrition. it has good fiber in there. it has the right types of healthy fats in there, has protein and complex carbohydrates,” said Lori Heath of the Mayo Clinic.

Complex carbs include whole grains such as brown rice and oats, and you should include them in your meal plan. And there’s energy, that’s where exercise comes in. When you exercise, your body takes the glucose that’s too high in your blood, moves it into the cells where it’s used for energy, and that helps regulate your blood sugar.

With lifestyle changes, diet and exercise. There are ways to help manage Type 2 diabetes and possibly prevent it.