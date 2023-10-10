(WYTV)- More than 30 million Americans are living with diabetes and many of them are children and adolescents.

Cases of Type 2 diabetes are on the rise among those 20 and under in this country.

Doctors say preventing Type 2 symptoms from developing starts with diet and exercise. Our bodies process sugar or glucose into fuel from the foods we eat. But when the body can’t process the sugar and it builds up in the bloodstream, the reason might be a chronic disease: Type 2 diabetes.

“Symptoms like losing weight without a good reason, waking up at night to use the bathroom frequently, feeling fatigued, feeling not like yourself, those are all clues that there’s something else going on,” said Dr. Tina Ardon of the Mayo Clinic.

Regular exercise and a diet rich in vegetables, fruits and lean proteins in place of processed foods that are high in fat and sugar can reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Young people who develop diabetes are at a higher risk of heart attacks, strokes, vision problems, and nervous system and kidney issues.

See your doctor regularly, have blood work done, and watch your vital signs. These can help prevent the progression of Type 2 diabetes.