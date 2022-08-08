(WYTV)- August is Psoriasis Awareness Month.

We’re going to hear from a dermatologist about treatment options, including a surprising one.

“That’s a common question i get, ‘can i get a little sun and see if that helps?’ and I think that’s something to think about, especially if you have psoriasis or atopic dermatitis. It’s important to keep in mind though, the sun increases your risk of skin cancer, especially the most deadly type of skin cancer, sand Dr. Melissamelanoma, so you still want to be careful and practice smart sun behaviors,” said Dr. Melissa Pillang of the Cleveland Clinic

If you do plan to spend some time in the sun to help with your skin condition, limit it to ten minutes at a time. And sunlight should not replace other forms of treatment such as light therapy and prescription medications.

There is no cure for eczema or psoriasis, but light therapy and medication really can make a difference.