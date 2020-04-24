Len Rome’s Local Health: Treating the Coronavirus

They found no convincing evidence in the treatments for COVID-19

(WYTV) – We’ve been hearing about a handful of experimental drugs to treat the Coronavirus.

That’s great, but how do we know they really work? The truth is we don’t, at least not yet.

The Cleveland Clinic’s doctors helped create some new treatment guidelines based on existing research.

Dr. Adarsh Bhimraj of The Cleveland Clinic said there isn’t much concrete evidence.

“From the best evidence we have so far, it is hard to conclude that these medications could be beneficial and they could potentially be harmful.”

The clinic’s doctors looked at all the studies on the corornavirus and past viral infections.

They looked at drugs that kill a virus and anti-inflammatories, drugs that reduce inflammation in the body.

They found no convincing evidence, at least in the treatment of COVID-19.

The Cleveland Clinic panel meets every week and looks at every possible drug.