Len Rome’s Local Health: Treating cancer with acupuncture

Acupuncture dates back thousands of years and the ancient practice manages pain by influencing the nervous system

(WYTV) – Treating cancer is a team effort. Is it possible that team could include an acupuncturist?

The Journal of the American Medical Association reports that acupuncture may be useful for easing cancer pain and doing it without side effects.

Acupuncture dates back thousands of years and the ancient practice manages pain by influencing the nervous system.

“We have the release of endorphins from the central nervous system, which is your body’s natural pain relieving chemical, and so we see through studies that acupuncture has an effect in influencing your nervous system to create a pain relieving effect on its own,” said Jamie Starkey, Cleveland Clinic.

The AMA looked at 17 studies that examined acupuncture and acupressure. The results show these alternative therapies can reduce cancer pain and decrease the use of pain medications.

If you’re interested in learning more about acupuncture or acupressure to treat cancer pain, talk with your oncologist first. Get a referral for an acupuncturist with experience in treating cancer pain.