Len Rome’s Local Health: Traveling with children in winter weather

(WYTV) – Winter driving can be difficult or even dangerous, and it’s important to keep your children safe if they are in the vehicle.

Have a kid-friendly winter car safety kit when traveling with children. It should include supplies to last at least two hours in case of a breakdown, including something for an infant to eat and drink.

“If you have a little baby, always keep a cooler. You can put water bottles and some powdered formula or just even get some pre-made formula bottles and you put them in there. The reason why you put it in a cooler? So the liquids don’t expand and explode,” said Dr. Richard So from the Cleveland Clinic.

For toddlers, keep a cooler with juice boxes and cereal to tide them over until they get home.

Coloring books and small flashlights can entertain kids until help arrives. Also, do not forget to bring blankets.