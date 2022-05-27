(WYTV)- Toxoplasmosis, have you heard of that?

It’s a disease you develop after a certain parasite infects you.

That parasite might be in your home right now. Do you have a kitty cat? You can be exposed to this parasite from infected cat feces, and exposure is especially risky for women who are pregnant.

“The concern when it comes to pregnancy and cat litter is a type of parasitic infection called toxoplasmosis. This is the type of infection that cats can get, and they might not have any symptoms of it themselves, but they shed the parasite in their stool. and, so, it ends up in the cat litter in quite a high concentration,” said Dr. Napunie Rajapaske of the Mayo Clinic.

If a pregnant woman gets toxoplasmosis infection, the risk is that she can transmit that infection to her developing baby and cause brain problems. Have someone else clean up after kitty during your pregnancy. But if that’s not possible, make sure to wear gloves and then wash your hands really well once you’re done.

The parasites have to sit in the litter for one to five days before they can become infectious. So the more frequently you clean out the cat litter, the more you reduce your risk.