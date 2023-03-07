(WYTV) — Up to 10% of infants are born with a condition we know as tongue-tied. It can make it tough to breastfeed or bottle feed. How do we take care of this?

First of all, it means a newborn has trouble getting its tiny mouth around a bottle — or mom — it can be a feeding challenge. With tongue-tie, an unusually short, thick or tight band of tissue connects the bottom of the tongue’s tip to the floor of the mouth, so the tongue can’t move very much.

“The band of tissue there is something that we can look for, but sometimes you can see it and it moves great. And sometimes it’s not super obvious, and the tongue doesn’t move well. So although that can be an indicator, it isn’t the diagnosis just because it’s there,” said Rebekah Huppert, a nursing/lactation consultant for Mayo Clinic.

In some cases, a surgeon can take care of this condition but not all babies who are tongue-tied require treatment. Some families and care providers choose a wait-and-see approach.

In that case, new moms and dads can work with a lactation professional who can provide some ideas. As for the baby, it can grow out of it or a surgeon might have to snip that stretch of skin.