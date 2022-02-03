Len Rome’s Local Health: Tips for starting a workout plan

(WYTV)- Starting a new workout can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be.

Let’s bring you some tips on how to ease into exercise., and your new lifestyle.

Sports medicine doctors tell us to try working out twice a week in the beginning. Then you can gradually increase your activity from there. You don’t want to burn yourself out.

“When someone starts a new workout regimen, I think it’s really important to set sustainable goals. So you don’t want to immediately go out, if you have never run before try to go run 30 minutes because you’re not going to be successful and when you’re not successful that works against you mentally,” said Dr. Marie Schaefer if the Cleveland Clinic.

It’s also important to get enough rest in between work outs. Which exercises are best for beginners? Your choice but try to mix both cardio and strength training but not too heavy on the weights to start.

Don’t be discouraged if you don’t see results right away. The key is consistency. And if you don’t feel comfortable going to the gym, there are plenty of great work out videos online at home.