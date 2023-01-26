(WYTV)- Have you ever had a constant ringing in your ears and you can’t pinpoint the cause?

It might be tinnitus, you’re hearing something, and it’s in your head.

Doctors say around one in five people have at one time heard some noise or ringing in the ears. Older people hear it, it can come from a one time very loud noise or exposure to loud sounds over a lifetime. Tiny hairs in our inner ear has something to do with it.

“Those little hair cells in our inner ear are really delicate structures. That’s what is actually damaged with noise exposure,” said Dr. Gayla Poling of the Mayo Clinic.

There is no proven cure for tinnitus, but there are treatments and management options. A hearing aid, for example or a sound generator or using a fan at night. If ringing in your ears bothers you, start by seeing your doctor for a hearing test.

Ninety percent of those with tinnitus have hearing loss to begin with.

In most cases, we can manage tinnitus but for some, it’s a chronic condition that can affect sleep and everyday life.