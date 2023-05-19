(WYTV)- How do we treat cancer of the throat and mouth?

We also call them head and neck cancers and it depends on the location and stage of the cancer.

Hospitals are now using safer, less invasive surgical treatments for these cancers. Cancers that develop out of the human papillomavirus or HPV tend to attack two areas: the tonsils in the back of the throat and the lymph node tissue in the back of the tongue.

“Many of the challenges are often related to the location of the primary tumor because the throat and voice box area are very difficult to get access to.”

Reaching them can be difficult.

That’s where the surgeon turns to robots to see the tumor better under better lighting and the chances for a better outcome increase, you want the surgeon to remove the complete tumor.

It’s a minimally invasive surgery that replaces something really large. The patient comes away with no facial cuts and breathes, speaks, and swallows with much more ease.

In this country, we can link HPV to about 70% of throat and mouth cancers. And more than 70% of those cancers are diagnosed in men.

