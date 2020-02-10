Len Rome’s Local Health: The threat of heart disease for women

Millennials are most misguided with only 20% correctly identifying heart disease as the leading killer in women

(WYTV) — What’s more of a health threat to women today? Breast cancer or heart disease? They are both serious.

A new survey tells us that we underestimate the threat of heart disease, especially for women. Many people mistakenly believe cancer is more of a threat.

“I think most people believe that, right? That breast cancer, or gynecological cancer, tend to be the biggest killer in women, but it still continues to be heart disease and the reason why that’s so important is because 90% of heart disease comes from risk factors that you can control – blood pressure, cholesterol, smoking, diabetes,” said Dr. Leslie Cho at The Cleveland Clinic.

Millennials are most misguided with only 20% correctly identifying heart disease as the leading killer in women.

Exercise is an excellent way to keep anyone’s heart healthy. For women, an average of 150 minutes of exercise a week is the target.

Even if you do not have a family history of heart disease, that does not mean you are in the clear if you do not lead a healthy life.