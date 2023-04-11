(WYTV) — Have you ever heard of the MIND diet? This diet includes a variety of what you could call brain-friendly foods, and it may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease.

MIND stands for Mediterranean Intervention for Neurodegenerative delay. In other words, eat foods that can help preserve your brain function. The MIND diet includes a variety of brain-focused foods.

“What it emphasizes are leafy greens, berries, nuts — specifically ones that are high in omega-3 — fish, and also including an additional vegetable as well as the leafy greens,” said Angie Murad, a dietician with Mayo Clinic.

The benefits of the MIND method go beyond just the mind. Anyone can really benefit because it’s more of a plant-based diet, which also helps reduce weight if that’s something that you’re struggling to do.

The foods to avoid or limit include butter, cheese, red meat and sweets.

The MIND diet can make a difference in your risk of cognitive decline and dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. Ask your doctor about it.