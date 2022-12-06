(WYTV) – Heart disease remains a leading cause of death around the world, and diabetes is one of the risk factors for heart disease.

Deal successfully with diabetes and you’re well on your way to a healthier heart. For people with diabetes, modern medicine offers new treatment strategies.

We know that chronic inflammation and insulin resistance can start hardening of the arteries.

And this hardening, atherosclerosis, can lead to coronary artery disease and a heart attack.

That’s where diet and exercise can help.

“We have evidence and scientific data that support that weight reduction, improvement in blood pressure as very important strategies to reduce the risk of diabetes, and therefore, complications of diabetes and heart disease,” said Dr. Gosia Wamil, a physician with the Mayo Clinic.

New treatments and therapies are also out there. They include the first glucose-lowering treatments that deal with the link between diabetes and heart disease