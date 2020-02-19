Len Rome’s Local Health: The importance of breakfast

Doctors have a good reason to make sure kids eat before heading out the door.

(WYTV) — We know mornings can be a hectic time and unfortunately, sometimes breakfast is the last thing on our minds.

In fact, it is proven they will do better in school. The reason is simple, breakfast fuels a growing brain.

“The brain is one of the few tissues in the body that needs food, primarily, to fuel it. Other organs and muscles can break down fats from the body, or break down muscle tissue in more extreme cases, and use that as fuel but the brain cannot. It actually needs food to fuel it,” said Dr. Amy Sniderman from The Cleveland Clinic.

A new study confirms that eating breakfast everyday improves academic success. Without breakfast, students may feel irritable and tired, which can lead to behavior and attention problems.

To save time in the morning, try preparing something the night before so kids can grab it and go in the morning.

Granola bars can be a great choice, as long as they have protein and are low in sugar.