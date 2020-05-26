Len Rome’s Local Health: The impact of foods on arthritis

Doctors say that what you eat may help with some of the inflammation we see with arthritis

(WYTV) – Millions of Americans suffer from arthritismand sometimes it really hurts.

The most common form is degenerative arthritis, also known as osteoarthritis, followed by rheumatoid arthritis.

Doctors say that what you eat may help with some of the inflammation we see with arthritis.

John Davis III, M.D. Rheumatology from The Mayo Clinic says avoiding foods such as potato chips and pizza could help ease your arthritis pain.

“Some foods can increase inflammation levels and contribute to symptoms of arthritis, especially really fatty foods –– simple sugars or carbohydrates, lots of salt or salty food.”

The symptoms may include swollen and achy joints, discomfort and pain.

While medication may help joint pain, exercise, maintaining a healthy weight and paying attention to the food you eat play important roles.

Add more fruits and vegetables, healthy fats such as olive oil and nuts, whole grains and fish.

These foods can help reduce inflammation and ease pain.