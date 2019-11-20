Len Rome’s Local Health: The health risks of drinking soft drinks

Daybreak

Too many sweet drinks might actually cut short your life, just like cigarettes and fatty foods

(WYTV) – Soft drinks are always popular, but they come with a lot of added sugar, real and artificial. They can also pack on the pounds.

A recent study from the American Medical Association says too many sweet drinks might actually cut short your life, just like cigarettes and fatty foods.

“The striking finding was in over a half a million people who were looked at. There was an increased risk of death, from all causes, and from heart disease with people that consumed sugar -sweetened beverages, sodas, and no surprisingly, artificial sweeteners,” said Dr. Mark Hyman of the Cleveland Clinic.

People who drank two or more glasses everyday of soft drink, sugar-sweetened or artificially-sweetened drinks had an increased risk of death from circulatory or digestive diseases.

In other words, diet soda doesn’t give anyone a ‘free pass’ to drink as much as you want.

Instead of sugar-sweetened drinks, look for sparkling water or water with small amounts of fresh fruit added.

