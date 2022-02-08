Len Rome’s Local Health: The future of COVID-19

(WYTV)- Let’s take you back to late December of 2019 and early January, 2020. We started to hear about this virus called COVID. But the patients were far away, in China.

Then suddenly, they were here and more than five million people worldwide have died of it. With some masking, and some social distancing and vaccinations a part of our lives, what could everyday life look like in the future?

“We will take respiratory illnesses in the winter seriously. And you’ll see people who are in the know, wearing masks during respiratory virus winter-type season. I think you’ll see people wearing them when traveling, even if it’s not required,” said Dr. Gregory Poland of the Cleveland Clinic.

We may very well be taking a covid shot along with a flu shot every years. For now, doctors recommend we continue to try to keep as safe as possible taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here’s how the medical experts put it: Getting the vaccine, no matter what you believe about it, is better than not getting it and becoming infected again and again.