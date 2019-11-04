Len Rome’s Local Health: The effects of dark chocolate

New studies are showing that people who eat dark chocolate may be less depressed

(WYTV) – If you are still digging into Halloween candy, you might want to grab the dark chocolate pieces for yourself.

“In the case of dark chocolate, it was particularly powerful. People consuming dark chocolate, it reduced the risk of depression or had a 70% lower risk of looking depressed on the scales that they used,” said Scott Bea from the Cleveland Clinic.

More than 13,000 adults took a national health and nutrition survey. When people reported eating chocolate, only those who ate dark chocolate had significantly lower odds of depression.

We’re always looking for ways to keep up our moods that don’t take a lot of energy, and eating chocolate is easier than vigorous exercise.