(WYTV)- Spring allergies can feel bad enough for people with nasal congestion and asthma symptoms.

But imagine if taking an aspirin was a problem making everything feel worse and you didn’t know it.

For some people, aspirin really does make their breathing harder. The coughing, wheezing, sinus pressure, it all comes on, but many doctors have missed it, this respiratory trouble that aspirin triggers.

“It’s a particular group of people who have been struggling with regular medical therapy that should work, and have both asthma that’s difficult to control and sinus disease that’s difficult to control,” said Dr. Angela Donaldson of the Mayo Clinic.

Many patients suffer for years before their doctors find the right diagnosis and treatment. The research today focuses on how best to get people to screen for that disease process, since we’ve overlooked it so much and then get people back to their normal lives.

Again, these are patients who have horrible asthma, they also have nasal polyps, and they’re allergic to aspirin. The aspirin doesn’t cause a new illness. It aggravates the asthma and sinus issues for these patients.