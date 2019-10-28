Len Rome’s Local Health: The dangers of weak bones

The Association looked at nearly 200 men and women between the ages of 35 and 50

(WYTV) – Osteoporosis,which weakens your bones, is a common health concern for older women.

However, the American Osteopathic Association says as many as one in four middle-aged adults has weak bones.

One in four of those people had osteopenia, the beginnings of osteoporosis in which bones begin to weaken.

Dr. Abby Abelson with the Cleveland Clinic said, “We know that it doesn’t suddenly come at 50, that the precursors for low bone density and osteoporosis, some at a much younger age. We actually know that we’re building bone from our childhood through the ages of 20 to 25.”

People who have osteoporosis may not know it until they break a bone, fractures that are painful and can lead to a long disability. This can also lead to assisted living.

Men can get osteoporosis too. Talk with your doctor about bone health well before you reach age 50.