Len Rome’s Local Health: The dangers of hair dye

Among the women in the study, those who used permanent hair dye had a 9% increased risk of developing breast cancer

(WYTV) – A recent study suggested that using hair dye can increase the risk of developing breast cancer.

The study looked at more than 50,000 women because women between the ages of 35 and 74 who had a sister diagnosed with breast cancer.

These women already had a higher than average risk.

“It’s certainly something that gets our attention; it’s something we all should be aware of. I think, at the very minimum, we can talk to the person who is providing your hair care to ask about, ‘What type of dye is this? Is it something that you’ve seen issues with before?'” said Dr. Megan Kruse from the Cleveland Clinic.

Among the women in the study, those who used permanent hair dye had a 9% increased risk of developing breast cancer. Those who used chemical hair straighteners had an 18% increased risk.

Experts did not know what chemicals in the hair products might be linked to the cancer risk.

Cancer specialists say the study results aren’t enough to recommend women make big changes in their hair-dying habits, but it’s always good to be aware of potential breast cancer risk factors we can control.