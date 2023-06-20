(WYTV) — Men need testosterone, but millions live with not enough of this hormone in their bodies. That could lead to some serious trouble.

Testosterone is a key male hormone that is responsible for hair growth, muscle mass and deepening of the voice. As men age, testosterone levels gradually decline, particularly over the age of 40.

“Fatigue, changes in mental acuity, less stamina, and very often mild degrees of depression are associated with a falling testosterone,” said Dr. Gregory Broderick, a urologist at Mayo Clinic.

In some cases, low testosterone can make a man infertile. Whether a man needs testosterone is based on the actual blood level, the serum level of testosterone.

We treat low testosterone with a cream applied to the upper arm, but a doctor can inject it or a man can take a pill and look for improvements within a few days.

If you ignore a testosterone deficiency, it could lead to osteoporosis and fewer red blood cells in your body.