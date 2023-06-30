(WYTV)- Many American men have turned to testosterone replacement therapy.

We’ve talked about the importance of the hormone in a man’s body before, but this time, there’s a question about it.

We know little about how it might affect the heart. The Food and Drug Administration told the makers of testosterone therapies to conduct safety trials to learn more. The Cleveland Clinic led one of those studies.

“The question we were asking was, were there more cardiovascular events in men who were getting testosterone compared to men who are getting a placebo? The answer is that there were not,” said Dr. Steven Nissen.

The doctors studied about five thousand men between the ages of 45 and 80 with low testosterone. One group received testosterone gel and the other a placebo. The results suggested that testosterone treatments were safe.

But the doctors still say use testosterone therapy only if you really need it and always check with your doctor.