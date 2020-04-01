Len Rome’s Local Health: Talking to children about pandemic

Psychologists say it's very important for parents to listen to their child's concerns

(WYTV) – Schools remain closed and your kids are home, maybe at a pandemic daycare. What’s a parent to do with this virus?

Children will have questions, count on it. Why am I home or in a daycare? What’s going on?

“It’s always important to start with the kids and find out where they’re at. Ask them what they’ve heard, what they know, and what they think and feel about these things. It’s always important to tell the truth in a developmentally appropriate way, and we want to provide the kids with reassurance,” said Dr. Kate Eshleman.

If you want to watch the news, then watch, but remember, if your kids are watching with you, they may ask questions and kids take their cues from adults.

Keep calm and your children will stay calm too.