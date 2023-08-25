(WYTV)- Are you making the effort to live healthily?

Maybe you’ve reached for an artificial sweetener, but they can be controversial.

Maybe you’ve wondered if they can bring on diabetes.

Can they? The researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center ran an experiment. They gave the maximum recommended amount of the common artificial sweetener saccharin to healthy adults for half a month.

It comes as Sweet and Low, Sweet Twin, and Sugar Twin Was that enough time for the sweetener to start doing anything bad?

It’s what they expected.

“But we didn’t. We didn’t see any changes at all in gut microbiota, and obviously, we didn’t see any changes in altering the metabolic profile of healthy individuals,” said George Kyriazis of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Maybe you have a little more peace of mind knowing that saccharin doesn’t bring on diabetes. We do know that sugar can contribute to diabetes, as well as heart disease and obesity.

As for cancer, you would have to drink the equivalent of 800 diet sodas with saccharin every day to reach the dose that would give a lab rat bladder cancer.