(WYTV)- You doctor tells you your bad cholesterol, that’s LDL, is a bit high, bring it down.

Can a supplement help reduce it?

We have the results of a new Cleveland Clinic study.

The quick answer: no. The supplements, we’ll mention them in a moment, did very little in helping to reduce cholesterol. So, what does this mean for people with high cholesterol?

The clinic studied six supplements: fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols and red yeast rice. Which was best: statins, which are prescription medicines.

And the statins are just as safe as the supplements. If you’re taking a supplement or two to treat high cholesterol, have a talk with your doctor.

“If you have had conversations with your doctor about starting cholesterol lowering medicines, it’s probably best to continue those conversations and not resort to over-the-counter supplements which generally don’t have any great data, including in this trial, that they actually reduce cholesterol and decrease cardiovascular risk,” said Dr. Luke Laffin of the Cleveland Clinic.

