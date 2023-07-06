(WYTV) — When you reach for your sunscreen in the medicine cabinet, left over from last year and there’s some left, it should be fine, right? Actually no — it may not be fine.

Did you know sunscreen has a shelf life and it can expire? Or that too much heat or cold can ruin a new bottle?

First, let’s hear from a dermatologist.

“There’s nothing wrong with being outside in the sun,” said Dr. Dawn Davis, a dermatologist at Mayo Clinic. “Sunscreen can act as a carcinogen barrier to help keep your skin safe.”

Keep these sunscreen facts in mind when you’re reaching for your favorite bottle.

Sunscreen can expire, affecting the active ingredient and the preservative.

Sunscreen is sensitive to extreme temperatures — keep it out of direct sun, and don’t let it freeze during winter storage. Everyone over the age of six months needs sunscreen – babies included.

It’s a good idea to buy fresh sunscreen at the start of every summer.

Protecting your skin from harmful sun rays will help against inflammation, burns, premature aging, and, most importantly, skin cancer.