(WYTV)- Did you know one bad childhood sunburn can increase your chance for skin cancer as an adult?

All that fun in the sun can come back to hurt you.

So you’ll want to make sure your kids are wearing enough sunscreen this summer. You make sure the little ones are covered. Then you can let your kids take over once they’re old enough.

“When they could, I would let them spray themselves while I was watching. i think it’s good for them to have that control and then they form the habit of just doing it themselves. I would just have them go out in a well-ventilated area and watch them to make sure they didn’t miss any areas,” said Dr. Melissa Peliang of the Cleveland Clinic.

Waxy sunscreen sticks may be a good option for kids’ faces because they go on easily, stick well and won’t run into their eyes. Another option kids often like is a sunscreen spray…try two or three passes to get a nice shiny coat and then rub it in.

Sun protective clothing is another option. You can wear these clothes in the water and you won’t have to reapply sunscreen to those areas the clothing covers.

