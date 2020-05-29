Len Rome’s Local Health: Sunscreen

How do you plan to protect your skin this summer?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Plan to spend much time in the sun this summer?

How do you plan to protect your skin? When it comes to sunscreen, a recent study says it’s best to skip any do-it-yourself formulas.

Homemade sunscreens can be a recipe for sunburn.

Dr. Melissa Piliang, Cleveland Clinic says, “What they found, was that most of the recipes contained things like coconut oil, essential oils, things that really have no sun-protective value, and oils, actually, when you put them on the skin, can let the sun penetrate deeper and give you more sun exposure.”

You can find hundreds of homemade sunscreen recipes on social media.

The researchers said most don’t do the job.

If you have five or more blistering sunburns before you turn 20, you’ve got a target on your back that says melanoma, maybe even an 80% chance.

The two sunscreen ingredients that are both safe and effective: zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

If you’re worried about applying that stuff, wear sun-protective clothing.