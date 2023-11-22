(WYTV)- The risk for sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, is highest in the first year of life.

SIDS often happens during sleep, which is why knowing and practicing safe sleep is so important.

Sleep can be a big challenge for parents with infants. They can at times be desperate to get

their children to sleep. Pediatricians warn us that moms and dads should be aware of products that are not safe for sleep.

“There’s lots of different products that are marketed towards families and parents to help guarantee to improve their sleep. But most of those products have been shown to not be safe for infants to be sleeping in specifically anything that has an incline,” said Dr. Angela Mattke.

When it comes to a baby’s sleeping space, keep it simple. Your infant sleeps on her back with no fluffy stuff around her, and no weighted blanket. Sharing a bedroom with a baby, especially for the first six months of life can cut in half the risk of a sleep-related death, but you share the bedroom, not the bed.

Remember: infants sleep on their backs, with no fluffy blankets or things that could get in the way and risk their breathing. The cutest thing in the bassinet should be the baby.