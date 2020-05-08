Len Rome’s Local Health: Stroke Awareness Month

(WYTV) – May is Stroke Awareness Month. We know that the coronavirus affects the lungs, but new data shows the infection may also increase your risk of a stroke.

Doctors say that for some reason, the virus can produce blood clots that could bring on a stroke and they seem to be affecting younger people under 50.

Dr. Shazam Hussain, Cleveland Clinic, said, “We’re actually seeing young people who don’t have the traditional risk factors for stroke like high blood pressure, or other problems. These are young, healthy people, who are coming in with big, big strokes.”

Regardless of age or the virus, never ignore stroke symptoms. Doctors have very effective therapies for stroke, but they are time sensitive.

Don’t be afraid to go to the emergency room. Hospitals are being very cautious with the virus around.